On Monday, Byron Buxton (.545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Cox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Orioles.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Austin Cox TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Explore More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota with 50 hits and an OBP of .305 this season.

Buxton will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 with one homer during his last games.

Buxton has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 67 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (19.4%), leaving the park in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Buxton has an RBI in 18 of 67 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 44.8% of his games this year (30 of 67), he has scored, and in eight of those games (11.9%) he has scored more than once.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 32 .217 AVG .202 .279 OBP .333 .512 SLG .367 16 XBH 11 11 HR 3 22 RBI 9 43/9 K/BB 39/21 2 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings