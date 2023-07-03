On Monday, Carlos Correa (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Cox. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Austin Cox TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.404) thanks to 29 extra-base hits.

Correa is batting .238 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Correa has gotten a hit in 48 of 73 games this season (65.8%), with more than one hit on 13 occasions (17.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 15.1% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his chances at the plate.

In 30.1% of his games this year, Correa has driven in at least one run. In 10 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this year (31.5%), including four games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 41 .220 AVG .216 .289 OBP .293 .407 SLG .401 13 XBH 16 4 HR 7 18 RBI 19 32/12 K/BB 43/17 0 SB 0

