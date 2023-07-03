Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Max Kepler and his .581 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Austin Cox and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Orioles.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Austin Cox
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .209 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Kepler has picked up a hit in 26 of 55 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- In 20.0% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Kepler has an RBI in 17 of 55 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.3%.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|32
|.247
|AVG
|.183
|.305
|OBP
|.258
|.452
|SLG
|.394
|7
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|7
|11
|RBI
|14
|19/6
|K/BB
|26/9
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.15).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Royals will look to Cox (0-1) in his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
