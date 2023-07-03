Monday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (42-43) and the Kansas City Royals (25-59) clashing at Target Field (on July 3) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Twins.

The probable pitchers are Joe Ryan (8-5) for the Twins and Austin Cox (0-1) for the Royals.

Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Twins have been favored 51 times and won 31, or 60.8%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 3-4 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Minnesota ranks 22nd in the majors with 353 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.59 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule