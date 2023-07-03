Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals hit the field on Monday at Target Field against Joe Ryan, who will start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -250 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Royals +195 moneyline odds. A 9-run total has been listed for the contest.

Twins vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -250 +195 9 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been the moneyline favorite 51 total times this season. They've gone 31-20 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -250 or shorter, Minnesota has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Twins have a 71.4% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has played in 85 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 36 times (36-44-5).

The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 23-19 19-24 22-18 20-24 34-32 8-10

