Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals will look to knock off Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Monday at 8:10 PM ET at Target Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth in baseball with 108 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota's .397 slugging percentage ranks 20th in MLB.

The Twins' .230 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.

Minnesota ranks 22nd in runs scored with 353 (4.2 per game).

The Twins' .307 on-base percentage ranks 24th in baseball.

Twins hitters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.

Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.59).

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 1 WHIP in baseball (1.167).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (8-5) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 3.44 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves, the righty tossed three innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Ryan is trying to collect his 12th quality start of the year.

Ryan is looking to collect his 15th start of five or more innings this year in this game.

In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/27/2023 Braves L 6-2 Away Joe Ryan Bryce Elder 6/28/2023 Braves L 3-0 Away Kenta Maeda Kolby Allard 6/30/2023 Orioles W 8-1 Away Pablo Lopez Dean Kremer 7/1/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Bailey Ober Kyle Bradish 7/2/2023 Orioles L 2-1 Away Sonny Gray Cole Irvin 7/3/2023 Royals - Home Joe Ryan Austin Cox 7/4/2023 Royals - Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals - Home Pablo Lopez Alec Marsh 7/7/2023 Orioles - Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles - Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles - Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.