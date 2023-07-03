Player props can be found for Carlos Correa and Bobby Witt Jr., among others, when the Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Twins vs. Royals Game Info

When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Monday, July 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Ryan Stats

The Twins will send Joe Ryan (8-5) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

He has started 16 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.

Ryan has 14 starts of five or more innings this season in 16 chances. He averages 6 innings per outing.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

The 27-year-old ranks 24th in ERA (3.44), second in WHIP (.972), and 18th in K/9 (9.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Braves Jun. 27 3.0 9 6 6 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 22 9.0 3 0 0 9 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 16 7.0 7 6 6 7 0 at Blue Jays Jun. 10 6.0 6 3 3 4 1 vs. Guardians Jun. 4 6.2 2 2 2 4 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Joe Ryan's player props with BetMGM.

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Correa Stats

Correa has 62 hits with 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 37 runs.

He has a slash line of .218/.291/.404 on the season.

Correa will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with a double.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Orioles Jun. 30 2-for-4 2 0 0 3 at Braves Jun. 27 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 at Braves Jun. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 30 walks and 31 RBI (50 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He has a .210/.305/.445 slash line on the season.

Buxton has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Orioles Jul. 2 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Jun. 30 2-for-4 2 1 3 6 1 at Braves Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Braves Jun. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Carlos Correa, Byron Buxton or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Witt Jr. Stats

Witt Jr. has 12 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI (83 total hits). He has stolen 23 bases.

He's slashing .249/.292/.417 so far this season.

Witt Jr. has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a walk and four RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-2 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 2-for-5 0 0 1 2 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Salvador Pérez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Pérez Stats

Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 10 walks and 40 RBI (75 total hits).

He has a slash line of .253/.290/.451 on the season.

Perez has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .105 with a walk and an RBI.

Pérez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Dodgers Jul. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Dodgers Jul. 1 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Dodgers Jun. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Guardians Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Pérez or other Royals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.