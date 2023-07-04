The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.345 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous game against the Royals.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff has eight doubles, four home runs and 21 walks while batting .277.

Kirilloff has had a hit in 32 of 52 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits 11 times (21.2%).

He has homered in 5.8% of his games in 2023 (three of 52), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Kirilloff has driven in a run in 13 games this season (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 12 games this season (23.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 26 .244 AVG .309 .337 OBP .417 .397 SLG .407 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 8 RBI 7 24/11 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings