Byron Buxton -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the mound, on July 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with two RBI) against the Royals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  Stadium: Target Field
  • Royals Starter: Zack Greinke
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton has 50 hits and an OBP of .300, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season.
  • In 52.9% of his 68 games this season, Buxton has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 14 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 19.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Buxton has had an RBI in 19 games this season (27.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (14.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 30 times this season (44.1%), including eight games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 32
.212 AVG .202
.269 OBP .333
.500 SLG .367
16 XBH 11
11 HR 3
24 RBI 9
44/9 K/BB 39/21
2 SB 5

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.19).
  • Royals pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (97 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Greinke (1-8) takes the mound for the Royals in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 4.74 ERA in 87 1/3 innings pitched, with 61 strikeouts.
  • The righty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing 11 hits.
  • The 39-year-old's 4.74 ERA ranks 57th, 1.282 WHIP ranks 44th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
