Twins vs. Royals: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field on Tuesday at 2:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series.
The Royals are +165 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Twins (-200). An 8.5-run over/under is set for this contest.
Twins vs. Royals Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-200
|+165
|8.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have put together a 32-20 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 61.5% of those games).
- When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, Minnesota has a 5-5 record (winning 50% of its games).
- The Twins have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.7% in this game.
- Minnesota has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 37 times this season for a 37-44-5 record against the over/under.
- The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|24-19
|19-24
|22-18
|21-24
|34-32
|9-10
