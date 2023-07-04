Carlos Correa will lead the way for the Minnesota Twins (43-43) on Tuesday, July 4, when they take on Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (25-60) at Target Field at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -190 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +155. The over/under for the game is set at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (1-5, 6.23 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (1-8, 4.74 ERA)

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 32, or 61.5%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 5-6 (winning 45.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -190 or shorter.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 3-2 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total three times.

The Royals have been victorious in 22, or 30.6%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 7-18 when favored by +155 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Kansas City and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Gallo 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (+110) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+115) Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+185) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Max Kepler 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+125)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 1st

