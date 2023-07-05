On Wednesday, Alex Kirilloff (batting .367 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Alec Marsh. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with two RBI against the Royals.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff has eight doubles, four home runs and 21 walks while hitting .278.

In 33 of 53 games this year (62.3%) Kirilloff has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (20.8%).

Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (5.7%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Kirilloff has picked up an RBI in 26.4% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.7% of his games.

In 13 games this year (24.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .247 AVG .309 .344 OBP .417 .395 SLG .407 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 10 RBI 7 24/11 K/BB 23/10 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings