Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Jose Miranda (.094 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Alec Marsh
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda has four doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .209.
- In 52.6% of his 38 games this season, Miranda has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has homered in two of 38 games played this year, and in 2% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this year (26.3%), Miranda has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in nine of 38 games (23.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|20
|.254
|AVG
|.167
|.306
|OBP
|.221
|.418
|SLG
|.194
|5
|XBH
|2
|3
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|7
|10/4
|K/BB
|14/5
|0
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Royals' 5.24 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 100 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Marsh (0-1) takes the mound for the Royals to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
