The Minnesota Lynx (7-9) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Indiana Fever (5-11) on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Target Center. It airs at 8:00 PM ET.

Lynx vs. Fever Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota Favorite: Lynx (-3.5)

Lynx (-3.5) Over/Under: 163.5

Lynx vs. Fever Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 89 Fever 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Fever

Pick ATS: Lynx (-3.5)

Lynx (-3.5) Pick OU: Over (163.5)

Lynx vs. Fever Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota has a 1-3 record in games when it was favored on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter, the Lynx have gone 1-2 (33.3%).

Minnesota has beaten the spread eight times in 16 games.

As a 3.5-point favorite or greater, the Lynx have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

There have been seven Minnesota's games (out of 16) that hit the over this year.

The average point total in Lynx outings this year is 163.5, zero fewer points than this game's over/under.

Lynx Performance Insights

The Lynx are seventh in the WNBA with 79.6 points per game so far this season. At the other end of the court, they rank eighth with 83.9 points allowed per game.

So far this season, Minnesota is pulling down 35.4 rebounds per game (fifth-ranked in WNBA) and giving up 34.6 rebounds per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Lynx are forcing 12.5 turnovers per game this year (ninth-ranked in WNBA), but they've committed just 12.6 turnovers per game (third-best).

The Lynx rank second-worst in the WNBA with a 30.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, they are making 6.4 three-pointers per game (ninth-ranked in league).

It's been a difficult stretch for the Lynx in terms of three-pointers allowed, as they are giving up 9.6 treys per game (worst in WNBA) and are allowing a 36.3% three-point percentage to their opponents (third-worst).

Of the shots attempted by Minnesota in 2023, 68.6% of them have been two-pointers (77.4% of the team's made baskets) and 31.4% have been from beyond three-point land (22.6%).

