The Minnesota Lynx (7-9) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report as they prepare for their Wednesday, July 5 game against the Indiana Fever (5-11) at Target Center, which tips at 8:00 PM ET.

The Lynx are coming off of an 86-76 victory over the Mercury in their last game on Saturday.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Illness 9.3 9.1 4.3 Aerial Powers Out Ankle 5.4 2.1 0.4 Tiffany Mitchell Out Wrist 10.5 3.3 2.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Lynx vs. Fever Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Arena: Target Center

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier paces the Lynx with 22.0 points per contest (third in league) and 7.8 rebounds (10th in league), while also averaging 2.6 assists.

Kayla McBride posts 12.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, shooting 39.7% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in league).

Dorka Juhasz is averaging 4.8 points, 1.7 assists and 4.9 rebounds per contest.

Diamond Miller puts up 14.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. At the other end, she averages 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Lindsay Allen paces her squad in assists per game (4.0), and also posts 4.7 points and 2.2 rebounds. Defensively, she delivers 0.4 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Lynx vs. Fever Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Lynx -1.5 165.5

