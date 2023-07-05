The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor (.258 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Alec Marsh and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Alec Marsh

Alec Marsh TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .209 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 11 walks.

In 50.7% of his 73 games this season, Taylor has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 17 games this year (23.3%), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (9.6%).

He has scored in 21 games this year (28.8%), including three multi-run games (4.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .220 AVG .196 .246 OBP .265 .415 SLG .373 11 XBH 10 6 HR 4 17 RBI 10 44/3 K/BB 37/8 5 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings