Wednesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (44-43) taking on the Kansas City Royals (25-61) at 7:40 PM (on July 5). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Twins, who is a small favorite based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Pablo Lopez (4-5) to the mound, while Alec Marsh (0-1) will get the nod for the Royals.

Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 33 (62.3%) of those contests.

Minnesota is 2-1 this season when entering a game favored by -275 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 73.3% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored 370 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.57 team ERA that leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule