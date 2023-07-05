Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Royals on July 5, 2023
Byron Buxton and Bobby Witt Jr. are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals meet at Target Field on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:40 PM ET).
Twins vs. Royals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Pablo Lopez Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Lopez Stats
- Pablo Lopez (4-5) will take the mound for the Twins, his 18th start of the season.
- If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.
- Lopez has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.
- The 27-year-old ranks 41st in ERA (4.24), 26th in WHIP (1.147), and fifth in K/9 (11.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Lopez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Orioles
|Jun. 30
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|6
|3
|at Tigers
|Jun. 24
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|10
|1
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 19
|5.2
|6
|5
|4
|9
|3
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|4
|3
|3
|9
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 7
|7.0
|5
|1
|1
|6
|1
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Buxton Stats
- Buxton has recorded 53 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 30 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He's slashing .216/.306/.457 on the year.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 4
|3-for-4
|3
|1
|1
|6
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Orioles
|Jun. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|6
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 29 walks and 38 RBI (67 total hits).
- He has a .227/.298/.410 slash line on the year.
- Correa takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .289 with two doubles, a home run and two RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 4
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Royals
|Jul. 3
|4-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|at Orioles
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Orioles
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Orioles
|Jun. 30
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|3
MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals
Bobby Witt Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Witt Jr. Stats
- Witt Jr. has 87 hits with 13 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 20 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.
- He's slashed .254/.296/.430 on the season.
- Witt Jr. hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .474 with a double, a home run, a walk and seven RBI.
Witt Jr. Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|0
|at Twins
|Jul. 3
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 1
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Salvador Pérez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Pérez Stats
- Salvador Perez has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 11 walks and 40 RBI (75 total hits).
- He has a .250/.290/.447 slash line so far this season.
Pérez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Twins
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Dodgers
|Jun. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
