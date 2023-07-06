Thursday's contest between the Miami Marlins (51-37) and the St. Louis Cardinals (35-51) at LoanDepot park is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Marlins coming out on top. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on July 6.

The probable pitchers are Eury Perez (5-2) for the Marlins and Jack Flaherty (5-5) for the Cardinals.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Marlins vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Marlins 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Marlins vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Marlins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Marlins have a perfect record of 5-0.

In its last 10 games with a total, Miami and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Marlins' last 10 games.

The Marlins have been favorites in 38 games this season and won 27 (71.1%) of those contests.

Miami has entered 32 games this season favored by -125 or more and is 24-8 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Marlins have a 55.6% chance to win.

Miami ranks 22nd in the majors with 371 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 33 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (39.4%) in those games.

St. Louis has a mark of 8-12 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the 12th-most runs in baseball (398 total, 4.6 per game).

The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.66) in the majors this season.

Marlins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 1 @ Braves L 7-0 Eury Pérez vs Charlie Morton July 2 @ Braves L 6-3 Sandy Alcantara vs Spencer Strider July 3 Cardinals W 5-4 Braxton Garrett vs Miles Mikolas July 4 Cardinals W 15-2 Jesús Luzardo vs Adam Wainwright July 5 Cardinals W 10-9 Bryan Hoeing vs Matthew Liberatore July 6 Cardinals - Eury Pérez vs Jack Flaherty July 7 Phillies - Sandy Alcantara vs Zack Wheeler July 8 Phillies - Braxton Garrett vs Ranger Suárez July 9 Phillies - Jesús Luzardo vs Aaron Nola July 14 @ Orioles - TBA vs TBA July 15 @ Orioles - TBA vs TBA

Cardinals Schedule