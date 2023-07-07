Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.441 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Royals.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Explore More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is batting .277 with eight doubles, four home runs and 21 walks.
- Kirilloff has had a hit in 34 of 54 games this season (63.0%), including multiple hits 11 times (20.4%).
- In 5.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Kirilloff has had an RBI in 15 games this season (27.8%), including three multi-RBI outings (5.6%).
- In 13 games this year (24.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.247
|AVG
|.309
|.340
|OBP
|.417
|.388
|SLG
|.407
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|7
|26/11
|K/BB
|23/10
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.32 ERA and 28 strikeouts through 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 6.32, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .308 against him.
