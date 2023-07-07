Byron Buxton -- hitting .267 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton has 53 hits and an OBP of .309, both of which rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.

In 52.9% of his games this year (37 of 70), Buxton has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).

Buxton has had an RBI in 20 games this year (28.6%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 32 .225 AVG .202 .288 OBP .333 .522 SLG .367 17 XBH 11 12 HR 3 25 RBI 9 45/11 K/BB 39/21 3 SB 5

