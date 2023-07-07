Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:25 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Byron Buxton -- hitting .267 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on July 7 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Royals.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 53 hits and an OBP of .309, both of which rank first among Minnesota hitters this season.
- In 52.9% of his games this year (37 of 70), Buxton has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (21.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 14 games this season, he has hit a home run (20.0%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Buxton has had an RBI in 20 games this year (28.6%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (14.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|32
|.225
|AVG
|.202
|.288
|OBP
|.333
|.522
|SLG
|.367
|17
|XBH
|11
|12
|HR
|3
|25
|RBI
|9
|45/11
|K/BB
|39/21
|3
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Orioles' 4.24 team ERA ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (106 total, 1.2 per game).
- Irvin makes the start for the Orioles, his eighth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 6.32 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- In nine games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.32, with 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .308 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.