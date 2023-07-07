The Minnesota Twins, including Carlos Correa (.286 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Royals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Cole Irvin TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa has an OPS of .707, fueled by an OBP of .300 and a team-best slugging percentage of .407 this season.

Correa has picked up a hit in 50 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 76), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

In 30.3% of his games this season, Correa has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (13.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34.2% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.3%.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 41 .237 AVG .216 .309 OBP .293 .415 SLG .401 14 XBH 16 4 HR 7 19 RBI 19 35/14 K/BB 43/17 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings