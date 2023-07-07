How to Watch the Twins vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
Jordan Westburg and the Baltimore Orioles take the field on Friday at Target Field against Bailey Ober, who is the named starter for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is set for 8:10 PM ET.
Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
Discover More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth-best in MLB play with 114 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 17th in baseball with a .402 slugging percentage.
- The Twins have the 24th-ranked batting average in the majors (.233).
- Minnesota is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.3 runs per game (375 total).
- The Twins rank 23rd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.
- The Twins' 10.1 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
- Minnesota has the top team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.53).
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.155).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins are sending Ober (5-4) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.70 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 76 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- Ober is looking for his fifth quality start in a row.
- Ober will look to go five or more innings for his 14th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.
- In three of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Orioles
|W 1-0
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Kyle Bradish
|7/2/2023
|Orioles
|L 2-1
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Cole Irvin
|7/3/2023
|Royals
|W 8-4
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Austin Cox
|7/4/2023
|Royals
|W 9-3
|Home
|Kenta Maeda
|Zack Greinke
|7/5/2023
|Royals
|W 5-0
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Alec Marsh
|7/7/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Cole Irvin
|7/8/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tyler Wells
|7/9/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Kyle Gibson
|7/14/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|-
|-
