Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on July 8 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.405) thanks to 30 extra-base hits.
- Correa has had a hit in 51 of 77 games this year (66.2%), including multiple hits 14 times (18.2%).
- He has gone deep in 11 games this year (14.3%), homering in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Correa has picked up an RBI in 29.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 26 of 77 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|41
|.237
|AVG
|.216
|.307
|OBP
|.293
|.410
|SLG
|.401
|14
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|19
|35/14
|K/BB
|43/17
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.20).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Orioles are sending Wells (6-4) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.19 ERA and 99 strikeouts through 98 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 16th in ERA (3.19), first in WHIP (.902), and 29th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
