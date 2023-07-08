On Saturday, Joey Gallo (.696 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Orioles.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Tyler Wells

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .187 with eight doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

In 29 of 67 games this season (43.3%) Gallo has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (9.0%).

In 20.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 6.6% of his trips to the dish.

Gallo has an RBI in 16 of 67 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 35.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 32 .196 AVG .177 .316 OBP .295 .433 SLG .510 12 XBH 12 5 HR 10 12 RBI 16 45/16 K/BB 46/15 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings