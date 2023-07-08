After earning a win in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in her last outing, Ruoning Yin is ready to play in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a bet on Yin at the U.S. Women’s Open this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Ruoning Yin Insights

Over her last 19 rounds, Yin has shot better than par on 12 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 16 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score in three of her last 19 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over her last 19 rounds, Yin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Yin has finished first once and has two top-five finishes in her past five events.

In her past five events, Yin has finished within three shots of the leader twice and posted a score better than average three times.

Yin hopes to make the cut for the 12th straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 19 -7 268 2 13 4 4 $2.2M

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,026 yards in the past year. This week will take place on a par 72 that's 6,509 yards.

Players have recorded an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour, same as the scoring average at this course.

The courses that Yin has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,515 yards, while Pebble Beach Golf Links will be at 6,509 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -5.

Yin's Last Time Out

Yin was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 81st percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which was strong enough to land her in the 92nd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.18).

On the 12 par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Yin shot better than 95% of the golfers (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Yin fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Yin had fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (2.6).

Yin's five birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the field average (3.5).

At that most recent competition, Yin carded a bogey or worse on five of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Yin ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 2.9.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Yin finished without one.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards

