Ryan Jeffers -- with a slugging percentage of .548 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on July 8 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Royals.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .264 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.

In 47.8% of his 46 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 8.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has driven in a run in eight games this season (17.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (6.5%).

He has scored in 32.6% of his games this season (15 of 46), with two or more runs three times (6.5%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 22 .300 AVG .232 .417 OBP .321 .500 SLG .377 7 XBH 6 2 HR 2 3 RBI 8 21/9 K/BB 24/6 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings