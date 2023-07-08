On Saturday, Willi Castro (hitting .192 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Orioles.

Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Willi Castro At The Plate

Castro has nine doubles, five home runs and 16 walks while batting .247.

Castro has had a hit in 35 of 63 games this season (55.6%), including multiple hits 12 times (19.0%).

In four games this season, he has homered (6.3%, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate).

Castro has driven in a run in 15 games this season (23.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In 25 of 63 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 31 .237 AVG .257 .333 OBP .318 .398 SLG .347 9 XBH 5 3 HR 2 11 RBI 7 27/10 K/BB 27/6 9 SB 8

