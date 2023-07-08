Xiyu Lin is set to compete in the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California, taking place from July 6- 9.

Xiyu Lin Insights

Lin has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed her day without a bogey three times and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five four times and with a top-10 score in six of her last 18 rounds played.

Over her last 18 rounds, Lin has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round six times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 13 occasions.

Lin has finished in the top five in three of her past five appearances.

She has qualified for the weekend in four of her past five appearances.

In her past five events, Lin has finished within three shots of the leader three times and posted a score better than average four times.

Lin has top-five finishes in each of her past two tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 17 -9 273 0 17 5 7 $1.6M

U.S. Women’s Open Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,509 yards this week, which is 517 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Pebble Beach Golf Links has seen an average tournament score of -5 recently, matching the Tour's scoring average on all courses in the past year.

Pebble Beach Golf Links is 6,509 yards, 38 yards shorter than the average course Lin has played in the past year (6,547).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, higher than the -5 average at this course.

Lin's Last Time Out

Lin was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging par to finish in the 66th percentile of the field.

She finished in the 88th percentile on par 4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, averaging 4.02 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Lin was better than 95% of the competitors (averaging 4.42 strokes).

Lin recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Lin had one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.6).

Lin's seven birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship were more than the field average (3.5).

At that last outing, Lin's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.8).

Lin finished the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with seven on the 12 par-5 holes.

On the 12 par-5s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Lin carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.3.

U.S. Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach Golf Links Location: Pebble Beach, California

Pebble Beach, California Par: 72 / 6,509 yards

72 / 6,509 yards

