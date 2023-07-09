The Minnesota Lynx (9-9) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Las Vegas Aces (16-2) at Target Center on Sunday, July 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Lynx head into this matchup following a 75-64 victory over the Mercury on Friday.

Minnesota Lynx Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jessica Shepard Out Illness 9.3 9.1 4.3 Aerial Powers Out Ankle 5.4 2.1 0.4 Tiffany Mitchell Out Wrist 10.5 3.3 2.5 Natalie Achonwa Out Personal - - -

Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kelsey Plum Out Illness 17.8 2.3 4.1 Riquna Williams Out Back - - -

Lynx vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN and FOX Networks

BSN and FOX Networks Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Arena: Target Center

Lynx Player Leaders

Napheesa Collier paces the Lynx in scoring (22 points per game) and rebounding (8.1), and produces 2.7 assists. She also averages 1.8 steals (third in the league) and 1.2 blocked shots (10th in the WNBA).

Kayla McBride gives the Lynx 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. She also puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Dorka Juhasz is putting up 4.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest, making 45.8% of her shots from the floor.

Lindsay Allen is the Lynx's top assist person (4.1 per game), and she puts up 5.6 points and 2.4 rebounds.

Lynx vs. Aces Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Aces -13.5 171.5

