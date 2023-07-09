The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler has five doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks while batting .211.

In 28 of 60 games this year (46.7%) Kepler has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).

He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 19 games this year (31.7%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (20 of 60), with two or more runs five times (8.3%).

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 32 .244 AVG .183 .314 OBP .258 .444 SLG .394 8 XBH 9 5 HR 7 16 RBI 14 24/9 K/BB 26/9 0 SB 0

