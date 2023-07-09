Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has five doubles, 12 home runs and 18 walks while batting .211.
- In 28 of 60 games this year (46.7%) Kepler has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (21.7%).
- He has gone deep in 20.0% of his games this season, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this year (31.7%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (13.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year (20 of 60), with two or more runs five times (8.3%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|32
|.244
|AVG
|.183
|.314
|OBP
|.258
|.444
|SLG
|.394
|8
|XBH
|9
|5
|HR
|7
|16
|RBI
|14
|24/9
|K/BB
|26/9
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.18 team ERA that ranks 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- Gibson (8-6) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 19th start of the season. He has a 4.73 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the righty threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.73), 51st in WHIP (1.364), and 57th in K/9 (6.8).
