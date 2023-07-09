Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Orioles - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Michael A. Taylor -- with a slugging percentage of .310 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on July 9 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) against the Orioles.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .213 with 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 12 walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 38 of 75 games this year, with multiple hits nine times.
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this year, he's homered in nine of them (12.0%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has had an RBI in 17 games this year (22.7%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 21 games this year (28.0%), including three multi-run games (4.0%).
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.228
|AVG
|.196
|.258
|OBP
|.265
|.423
|SLG
|.373
|12
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|10
|45/4
|K/BB
|37/8
|5
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.18).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 106 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in the league).
- The Orioles are sending Gibson (8-6) to the mound for his 19th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 4.73 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.73 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.364 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.8 K/9 ranks 57th among qualifying pitchers this season.
