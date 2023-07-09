Sunday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (45-45) taking on the Baltimore Orioles (53-35) at 2:10 PM ET (on July 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 win for the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (8-5, 3.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Orioles will turn to Kyle Gibson (8-6, 4.73 ERA).

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 3-6-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have been favorites in 56 games this season and won 34 (60.7%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 13-10 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -160 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 61.5% chance to win.

Minnesota ranks 24th in the majors with 378 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.54).

Twins Schedule