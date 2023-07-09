Carlos Correa and Adley Rutschman will be among the stars on display when the Minnesota Twins face the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Target Field.

The Twins are -160 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Orioles (+135). The total for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -160 +135 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 60.7% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (34-22).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, Minnesota has a record of 13-10 (56.5%).

The Twins have a 61.5% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 90 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 38 times (38-46-6).

The Twins have put together a 4-7-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-21 19-24 23-19 22-25 36-33 9-11

