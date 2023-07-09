Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins hit the field against Adam Frazier and the Baltimore Orioles at Target Field on Sunday, at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth-best in MLB action with 114 total home runs.

Minnesota's .400 slugging percentage ranks 19th in baseball.

The Twins' .232 batting average ranks 25th in the majors.

Minnesota has the No. 24 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (378 total runs).

The Twins rank 25th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors.

Minnesota has a 3.54 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.151).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Joe Ryan (8-5 with a 3.42 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 18th of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.

Ryan is trying to secure his 13th quality start of the year in this outing.

Ryan is trying to secure his 16th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has made three appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Royals W 8-4 Home Joe Ryan Austin Cox 7/4/2023 Royals W 9-3 Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals W 5-0 Home Pablo Lopez Alec Marsh 7/7/2023 Orioles L 3-1 Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles - Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/15/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/16/2023 Athletics - Away - - 7/17/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/18/2023 Mariners - Away - -

