Today's schedule at Wimbledon consists of four matches in the round of 16, including Hubert Hurkacz (ranked No. 18) matching up against Novak Djokovic (No. 2). How to watch, you ask? Check out ESPN for the live stream.

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: July 9

Watch on Fubo! Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 9

Match Round Match Time Roman Safiullin vs. Denis Shapovalov Round of 16 8:05 AM ET Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Bublik Round of 16 8:30 AM ET Jannik Sinner vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Round of 16 9:15 AM ET Hubert Hurkacz vs. Novak Djokovic Round of 16 11:45 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Hurkacz vs. Djokovic

Hurkacz has won one title so far this year, and his overall record is 23-12.

Djokovic has come out on top in three tournaments so far this year, putting up an overall 30-4 match record.

Hurkacz has played 32.1 games per match in his 35 matches so far this year (across all court types).

Hurkacz has played eight matches on grass so far this year, and 29.6 games per match.

Hurkacz has won 84.8% of his service games so far this year, and 18.6% of his return games.

In his 34 matches played this year across all court surfaces, Djokovic is averaging 27.2 games per match and winning 60.6% of those games.

Djokovic averages 31.3 games per match and 10.4 games per set in three matches on grass this year.

Djokovic has an 86.8% service game winning percentage and a 34.3% return game winning percentage on all surfaces (402 service games won out of 463, and 159 return games won out of 463).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Jiri Lehecka Tommy Paul 6-2, 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-2 Round of 32 Christopher Eubanks Christopher O'Connell 7-6, 7-6, 7-6 Round of 32 Daniil Medvedev Marton Fucsovics 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 Round of 32 Carlos Alcaraz Nicolas Jarry 6-3, 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 Round of 32 Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 Round of 32 Stefanos Tsitsipas Laslo Djere 6-4, 7-6, 6-4 Round of 32 Matteo Berrettini Alexander Zverev 6-3, 7-6, 7-6 Round of 32

