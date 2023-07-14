A match in the Hungarian Grand Prix quarterfinals is next for Kateryna Baindl, and she will face Fanny Stollar. At +650, Baindl has the fourth-best odds to win this tournament at Romai Tennis Academy.

Baindl at the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Baindl's Next Match

Baindl has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will play Stollar on Friday, July 21 at 8:45 AM ET (after defeating Amarissa Kiara Toth 6-3, 6-1).

Baindl Stats

Baindl beat Toth 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday to reach the .

The 29-year-old Baindl is 13-13 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament victory.

In five tournaments on clay over the past 12 months, Baindl has gone 8-5.

Over the past 12 months (across all court types), Baindl has played 26 matches and 22.1 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Baindl has played 13 matches on clay, and 19.3 games per match.

Baindl has won 38.9% of her return games and 61.1% of her service games over the past year.

Baindl has claimed 59.4% of her service games on clay over the past year and 43.6% of her return games.

