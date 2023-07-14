Kyle Farmer returns to action for Minnesota as the Twins face the Oakland Athletics on July 14 at 9:40 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since July 9, when he went 0-for-1 against the Orioles.

Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Farmer At The Plate

Farmer has seven doubles, four home runs and 10 walks while batting .237.

In 50.8% of his 59 games this season, Farmer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In 6.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Farmer has picked up an RBI in 18.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 5.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 22 times this season (37.3%), including three games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 24 .238 AVG .236 .322 OBP .263 .371 SLG .306 8 XBH 3 3 HR 1 9 RBI 7 31/7 K/BB 19/3 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings