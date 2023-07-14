The Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics will meet on Friday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET, with Carlos Correa and Brent Rooker -- two hot hitters -- expected to deliver at the plate.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 14, 2023

Friday, July 14, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are eighth-best in MLB action with 115 total home runs.

Minnesota is 20th in MLB, slugging .398.

The Twins have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.231).

Minnesota has the No. 24 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.2 runs per game (380 total runs).

The Twins are 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.

Twins hitters strike out 10.1 times per game, the most in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.67 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.164).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Kenta Maeda (2-5) to the mound for his eighth start of the season. He is 2-5 with a 5.18 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday, July 4 against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Maeda heads into the game with one quality start under his belt this year.

Maeda will look to build on a four-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 4.7 frames per outing).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his seven outings this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 7/4/2023 Royals W 9-3 Home Kenta Maeda Zack Greinke 7/5/2023 Royals W 5-0 Home Pablo Lopez Alec Marsh 7/7/2023 Orioles L 3-1 Home Bailey Ober Cole Irvin 7/8/2023 Orioles L 6-2 Home Sonny Gray Tyler Wells 7/9/2023 Orioles L 15-2 Home Joe Ryan Kyle Gibson 7/14/2023 Athletics - Away Kenta Maeda - 7/15/2023 Athletics - Away Pablo Lopez - 7/16/2023 Athletics - Away Joe Ryan - 7/17/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/18/2023 Mariners - Away - - 7/19/2023 Mariners - Away - -

