After the second round of the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Annie Park is atop the leaderboard with a score of -11.

Looking to place a wager on Annie Park at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Annie Park Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Park has shot below par twice, while also posting five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has not finished any of her last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Park has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in one of her last 13 rounds.

In her past five tournaments, Park has had an average finish of 64th.

She has made two cuts in her past five tournaments.

Park has not finished within five shots of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of her past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 49 -1 268 0 8 0 0 $84,188

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Park finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in her most recent appearance at this event in 2022.

Measuring 6,642 yards, Highland Meadows Golf Club is set up as a par 71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,014 yards .

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Highland Meadows Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -8.

Highland Meadows Golf Club checks in at 6,642 yards, 108 yards longer than the average course Park has played in the past year (6,534 yards).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -8.

Park's Last Time Out

Park was in the 74th percentile on par 3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

She averaged 4.30 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the U.S. Women’s Open, which landed her in the 30th percentile of the field.

Park was better than just 0% of the competitors at the U.S. Women’s Open on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 6.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 5.02.

Park fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Park had one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 3.0).

Park's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were less than the tournament average (3.0).

At that most recent competition, Park carded a bogey or worse on eight of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 8.4).

Park ended the U.S. Women’s Open without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, compared to the field average of 2.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Park fell short compared to the field average of 2.6 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding five.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Park Odds to Win: +1100 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Park's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

