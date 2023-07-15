Brooke Mackenzie Henderson will be among those at the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio at Highland Meadows Golf Club from July 13-16.

Brooke Mackenzie Henderson Insights

Mackenzie Henderson has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day without a bogey once and finished 13 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 19 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in her last 19 rounds.

Over her last 19 rounds, Mackenzie Henderson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In her past five events, Mackenzie Henderson has finished in the top 20 twice.

Mackenzie Henderson has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five events.

Mackenzie Henderson will attempt to make the cut for the sixth straight event by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 22 -6 276 2 18 2 5 $2.1M

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Mackenzie Henderson finished 13th on the leaderboard in her previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Highland Meadows Golf Club will play at 6,561 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,014.

Highland Meadows Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Highland Meadows Golf Club checks in at 6,561 yards, three yards longer than the average course Mackenzie Henderson has played in the past year (6,558 yards).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -3. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Mackenzie Henderson's Last Time Out

Mackenzie Henderson finished in the 23rd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, with an average of 3.31 strokes.

Her 4.03-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open was strong, putting her in the 95th percentile of the field.

Mackenzie Henderson was better than 82% of the competitors at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 5.02.

Mackenzie Henderson did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Mackenzie Henderson had five bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 3.0).

Mackenzie Henderson carded the same amount of birdies or better (three) as the field average on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open.

At that most recent competition, Mackenzie Henderson's par-4 showing (on 40 holes) included a bogey or worse five times (better than the field's average, 8.4).

Mackenzie Henderson finished the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.8.

On the 16 par-5s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Mackenzie Henderson had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.6).

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,561 yards

71 / 6,561 yards

