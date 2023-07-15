The Greater Toledo LPGA Classic is in progress, and after the second round Matilda Castren is in fifth place at -8.

Looking to bet on Matilda Castren at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Matilda Castren Insights

Over her last 13 rounds, Castren has finished better than par on four occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score twice in her last 13 rounds.

Over her last 13 rounds, Castren has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

Castren has finished in the top five once in her past five appearances.

She has made the cut in three of her past five appearances.

In her past five events, Castren has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 36 -3 266 0 16 1 3 $303,415

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Insights and Stats

Castren finished fifth in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,642 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Castren has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,551 yards, 91 yards shorter than the 6,642-yard Highland Meadows Golf Club this week.

Castren's Last Time Out

Castren finished in the 21st percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

She averaged 4.30 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, which landed her in the 35th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Castren shot better than 46% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Castren did not have a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Castren recorded three bogeys or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.6).

Castren recorded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 3.5 on the 44 par-4s at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

At that most recent outing, Castren posted a bogey or worse on 13 of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Castren ended the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9), with two on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Castren finished without one.

Greater Toledo LPGA Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Highland Meadows Golf Club

Highland Meadows Golf Club Location: Sylvania, Ohio

Sylvania, Ohio Par: 71 / 6,642 yards

71 / 6,642 yards Castren Odds to Win: +3000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Castren's performance prior to the 2023 Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.