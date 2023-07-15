Ryan Jeffers is available when the Minnesota Twins take on Austin Pruitt and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Saturday at 7:07 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 8 against the Orioles) he went 0-for-4.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Austin Pruitt
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

  • Jeffers is hitting .256 with eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 46.8% of his 47 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in four games this year (8.5%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Jeffers has picked up an RBI in 17.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.4% of his games.
  • He has scored in 15 of 47 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 22
.281 AVG .232
.395 OBP .321
.469 SLG .377
7 XBH 6
2 HR 2
3 RBI 8
22/9 K/BB 24/6
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 6.03 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow 131 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Pruitt gets the start for the Athletics, his fifth of the season. He is 1-6 with a 3.86 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was in relief on Saturday when the righty tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Minnesota Twins while allowing only one hit.
  • The 33-year-old has a 3.86 ERA and 4.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 25 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .273 to his opponents.
