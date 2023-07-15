Troy Merritt is part of the field at Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) in Nicholasville, Kentucky for the 2023 Barbasol Championship, taking place from July 13-16.

Troy Merritt Insights

Merritt has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free three times and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has posted a top-five score once in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Merritt has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, Merritt has finished in the top 20 twice.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Merritt has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 41 -6 278 0 11 1 1 $1M

Barbasol Championship Insights and Stats

Merritt has one win in his past four starts at this event. His average finish has been 19th.

Merritt made the cut in three of his past four entries in this event.

At 7,328 yards, Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) is set up as a par-72 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have been played on courses with a shorter average distance of 7,014 yards.

Players have recorded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -12.

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) checks in at 7,328 yards, 51 yards longer than the average course Merritt has played in the past year (7,277 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -12.

Merritt's Last Time Out

Merritt was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He shot well to finish in the 80th percentile on par 4s at the John Deere Classic, averaging 3.86 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the John Deere Classic, Merritt was better than 63% of the competitors (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Merritt carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, Merritt did not record a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

Merritt's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the field average of 6.4.

At that most recent competition, Merritt carded a bogey or worse on four of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Merritt ended the John Deere Classic recording a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Merritt finished without one.

Barbasol Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 13-16, 2023

July 13-16, 2023 Course: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

Par: 72 / 7,328 yards

Merritt Odds to Win: +3300

