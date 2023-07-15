Byron Buxton and Seth Brown will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics meet at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Saturday, at 7:07 PM ET.

The Twins are -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Athletics (+170). An 8.5-run total has been listed for the game.

Twins vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have gone 35-23 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60.3% of those games).

Minnesota has gone 7-5 (winning 58.3% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The Twins have a 67.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 92 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-46-6).

The Twins have put together a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering only 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 26-22 20-24 23-20 23-25 36-34 10-11

