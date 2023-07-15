How to Watch the Twins vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 15
The Oakland Athletics and Tony Kemp take the field against Donovan Solano and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.
Twins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Location: Oakland, California
- Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in MLB action with 116 total home runs.
- Minnesota ranks 20th in MLB, slugging .400.
- The Twins are 24th in the majors with a .232 batting average.
- Minnesota has the No. 22 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (385 total runs).
- The Twins are 25th in MLB with a .309 on-base percentage.
- The Twins' 10.1 strikeouts per game are the most in MLB.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks third in the majors.
- Minnesota's 3.67 team ERA ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.167).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his 19th of the season. He is 5-5 with a 3.89 ERA and 138 strikeouts in 111 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday, July 5 against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander threw nine scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- Lopez is trying to claim his fourth quality start in a row in this game.
- Lopez will try to build upon a 10-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 innings per appearance).
- He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/5/2023
|Royals
|W 5-0
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Alec Marsh
|7/7/2023
|Orioles
|L 3-1
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Cole Irvin
|7/8/2023
|Orioles
|L 6-2
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tyler Wells
|7/9/2023
|Orioles
|L 15-2
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Kyle Gibson
|7/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 5-4
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Ken Waldichuk
|7/15/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Hogan Harris
|7/16/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|JP Sears
|7/17/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/18/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/20/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|George Kirby
