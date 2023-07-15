Willi Castro Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Athletics - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Willi Castro (.160 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Hogan Harris. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout performance in his most recent game against the Athletics.
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Hogan Harris
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro has nine doubles, five home runs and 17 walks while hitting .239.
- In 35 of 66 games this year (53.0%) Castro has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (18.2%).
- He has homered in 6.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 games this season (22.7%), Castro has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 37.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (6.1%).
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|32
|.229
|AVG
|.248
|.324
|OBP
|.313
|.385
|SLG
|.333
|9
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|7
|27/10
|K/BB
|31/7
|9
|SB
|8
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.03 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the second-most home runs in baseball (131 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Harris (2-3) to make his fifth start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.07 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 43 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, July 6, the left-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.07, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .253 batting average against him.
