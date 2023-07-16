The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton (.250 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (54) this season while batting .202 with 28 extra-base hits.

Buxton has picked up a hit in 50.7% of his 75 games this year, with more than one hit in 20% of those games.

In 14 games this season, he has gone deep (18.7%, and 4.9% of his trips to the dish).

Buxton has had at least one RBI in 29.3% of his games this season (22 of 75), with two or more RBI 10 times (13.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored a run in 33 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 34 .213 AVG .188 .273 OBP .317 .487 SLG .342 17 XBH 11 12 HR 3 25 RBI 11 50/11 K/BB 43/22 3 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings