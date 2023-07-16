Sunday's game between the Minnesota Twins (47-46) and the Oakland Athletics (25-69) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET on July 16.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (8-6) for the Twins and JP Sears (1-6) for the Athletics.

Twins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 59 games this season and won 36 (61%) of those contests.

Minnesota is 9-6 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 21st in the majors with 395 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.71 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

