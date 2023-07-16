Twins vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 16
Sunday's game between the Minnesota Twins (47-46) and the Oakland Athletics (25-69) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET on July 16.
The probable starters are Joe Ryan (8-6) for the Twins and JP Sears (1-6) for the Athletics.
Twins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
Twins vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Twins Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have been favorites in 59 games this season and won 36 (61%) of those contests.
- Minnesota is 9-6 this season when entering a game favored by -190 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota ranks 21st in the majors with 395 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins' 3.71 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 7
|Orioles
|L 3-1
|Bailey Ober vs Cole Irvin
|July 8
|Orioles
|L 6-2
|Sonny Gray vs Tyler Wells
|July 9
|Orioles
|L 15-2
|Joe Ryan vs Kyle Gibson
|July 14
|@ Athletics
|W 5-4
|Kenta Maeda vs Ken Waldichuk
|July 15
|@ Athletics
|W 10-7
|Pablo Lopez vs Austin Pruitt
|July 16
|@ Athletics
|-
|Joe Ryan vs JP Sears
|July 17
|@ Mariners
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Mariners
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 19
|@ Mariners
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs Luis Castillo
|July 20
|@ Mariners
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs George Kirby
|July 21
|White Sox
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Lance Lynn
