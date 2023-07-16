Sportsbooks have set player props for Carlos Correa and others when the Minnesota Twins visit the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

Twins vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Joe Ryan Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Ryan Stats

The Twins' Joe Ryan (8-6) will make his 19th start of the season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Ryan has started 18 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 15 times. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.70 ERA ranks 31st, 1.009 WHIP ranks fourth, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 11th.

Ryan Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Orioles Jul. 9 4.1 5 5 5 10 2 vs. Royals Jul. 3 6.0 6 2 2 9 1 at Braves Jun. 27 3.0 9 6 6 5 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 22 9.0 3 0 0 9 0 vs. Tigers Jun. 16 7.0 7 6 6 7 0

Carlos Correa Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Correa Stats

Correa has collected 74 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 40 runs.

He's slashing .233/.305/.410 so far this season.

Correa has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .350 with two doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Correa Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Athletics Jul. 15 3-for-5 1 0 2 4 at Athletics Jul. 14 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 8 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Buxton Stats

Byron Buxton has 54 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 33 walks and 36 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He has a .202/.293/.423 slash line so far this year.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Athletics Jul. 15 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 14 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 9 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

